Pretoria chief magistrate in hot seat over Bosasa home-security upgrade allegations

"This matter will be placed on the agenda of the Magistrate's Commission at its meeting scheduled for February 22 2019," said the commission's ethics committee chair Cassim Moosa. "Mr Nair will be afforded an opportunity to comment regarding the allegations made against him."

Times Select reported that Bosasa’s Richard le Roux testified at the state capture inquiry that Bosasa ran "special projects" for several prominent people which included home-security upgrades, installing generators and "one-off" garden clean ups.

Le Roux said Nair benefited alongside cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA boss Dudu Myeni and ANC MP Vincent Smith.

Nair presided over girlfriend-killer Oscar Pistorius's bail application and allegedly received R200,000 worth of security upgrades from Bosasa. This is said to have included a full electric fence, a CCTV camera system and an alarm system with beams.

Le Roux detailed how he carried out the upgrades on the instruction of Bosasa bosses Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi.