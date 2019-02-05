South Africa

Pretoria chief magistrate in hot seat over Bosasa home-security upgrade allegations

05 February 2019 - 10:53 By Nico Gous
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair will have to appear before the Magistrate's Commission on February 22 2019.
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair will have to appear before the Magistrate's Commission on February 22 2019.

Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair will appear before the Magistrate's Commission after allegations were made against him at the state capture inquiry.

"This matter will be placed on the agenda of the Magistrate's Commission at its meeting scheduled for February 22 2019," said the commission's ethics committee chair Cassim Moosa. "Mr Nair will be afforded an opportunity to comment regarding the allegations made against him."

Times Select reported that Bosasa’s Richard le Roux testified at the state capture inquiry that Bosasa ran "special projects" for several prominent people which included home-security upgrades, installing generators and "one-off" garden clean ups.

Le Roux said Nair benefited alongside cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA boss Dudu Myeni and ANC MP Vincent Smith.

Nair presided over girlfriend-killer Oscar Pistorius's bail application and allegedly received R200,000 worth of security upgrades from Bosasa. This is said to have included a full electric fence, a CCTV camera system and an alarm system with beams.

Le Roux detailed how he carried out the upgrades on the instruction of Bosasa bosses Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi.

READ MORE:

State moves to blacklist Bosasa

The department of correctional services has written to Bosasa, now trading as African Global Operations, informing it of the government's intention ...
News
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa 'gives back' Gavin Watson's R500,000

President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaigners tried unsuccessfully to meet Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to repay him the R500,000 donation he gave to his ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH LIVE | Brace for bombshells: new witnesses take stand at state capture inquiry

More explosive testimony is expected to be heard at the state capture inquiry as two new witnesses take the stand on Tuesday.
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cyclist robbed and stabbed on Table Mountain trail South Africa
  2. UCT 'deeply concerned' as campus assailant threatens vice-chancellor South Africa
  3. Student protests at UKZN & Wits gain momentum South Africa
  4. Man fends off, kills mountain lion while jogging in Colorado World
  5. Estimated R165m Powerball jackpot up for grabs News

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X