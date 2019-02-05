Protests erupt in Zandspruit after JMPD tears down 'illegal' shacks
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Beyers Naudé Drive was a no-go area amid violent protests in Zandspruit.
Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the protest action started around midday "because JMPD officials had broken down about 40 illegal shacks in the area".
@AsktheChiefJMPD @HermanMashaba beyers naude closed at zandspruit. We need serious intervention to deal with this kind of behavior. People are damaging our roads for what? pic.twitter.com/MtdTeIAhqC— Joas (@modupi_tholo) February 5, 2019
Meanwhile, the Roodepoort Northsider issued a warning to drivers who may try to divert from Beyers Naudé Drive to the nearby Pierre Road.
The local newspaper said it had learnt of live power cables sagging across Pierre Road. The drooping cables have restricted the flow of traffic diverted from Beyers Naudé Drive due to the protest action.
Minnaar could not immediately confirm these claims.
While Beyers Naudé Drive remains a no-go area due to an ongoing protest, motorists have also been warned of another dangerous situation in nearby Zandspruit: https://t.co/J2mi6EYqJu— Roodepoort Northside (@RoodepoortNorth) February 5, 2019