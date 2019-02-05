South Africa

Protests erupt in Zandspruit after JMPD tears down 'illegal' shacks

05 February 2019 - 18:23 By Naledi Shange
Protest action flared up on Tuesday in Zandspruit in northwest Johannesburg.
Image: Daniel Born. File Image

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that Beyers Naudé Drive was a no-go area amid violent protests in Zandspruit.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the protest action started around midday "because JMPD officials had broken down about 40 illegal shacks in the area".

Meanwhile, the Roodepoort Northsider issued a warning to drivers who may try to divert from Beyers Naudé Drive to the nearby Pierre Road.

The local newspaper said it had learnt of live power cables sagging across Pierre Road. The drooping cables have restricted the flow of traffic diverted from Beyers Naudé Drive due to the protest action.

Minnaar could not immediately confirm these claims.

