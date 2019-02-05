Student protests at UKZN & Wits gain momentum

Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits have embarked on a second day of protests, demanding that classes be halted until financial grievances are addressed.

Here's what has happened at the two campuses:

University of KwaZulu-Natal



Students blockaded entrances to the university on Monday morning. The Student Representative Council said the main reason for the protests was that many students had not been cleared to register for the 2019 academic year. The university suspended academic activities with immediate effect.