'We are going to fight,' Mcebo Dlamini tells Wits protesters as tensions flare

The protest over historic debts - which hindered students from registering, as well as applying for funding and accommodation - saw a number of classes and departments being disrupted.

Mbolekwa said she was baffled by how the institution said it was not able to provide accommodation, yet it had hired private security that cost over R2m.

The university’s spokesperson Buhle Zuma, however, said there were no disruptions to academic activities. Zuma did not respond to the video footage in which security personnel were seen shoving students, but warned that students who were caught on video disrupting classes may face suspensions.

“The university is currently identifying those students who disrupted classes yesterday through video footage and statements. These students will be held to account, in line with the university’s policies, procedures and rules, which may include suspensions,” said Zuma in a statement.

Meanwhile, the dean of students affairs, Jerome September, said he was committed to assisting the students. “I am here on the ground listening and talking to you so we can get a better sense of the new answers in all of your cases, so we remain committed and I will do the best I can to assist you,” he said.

The protesting students vowed to continue until their demands are met.

“With our voices trembling, with tears in our eyes, we are going to fight this system,” said Mbolekwa.