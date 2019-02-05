Why police did not stop the sheep slaughter on Clifton Fourth Beach

Police have told parliament that they did not act to prevent the controversial slaughtering of a sheep at Clifton Fourth Beach because they were not aware of any law prohibiting it.

In fact, all the evidence presented to the police since the slaughter of the sheep - done to "cleanse the beach" in the wake of racism allegations - had not enabled them to act against the people who killed the animal, according to a senior police officer.

Protesters slaughtered a sheep "to exorcise the demon of racism" after days of rising tension and claims of apartheid-style beach bans in December. This followed an accusation that black beachgoers were unlawfully removed from the beach by a private security company two days before Christmas.

Senior police officers told a parliamentary inquiry into the incident on Monday that they indeed refused to prevent the group of protesters from slaughtering the sheep as they could not think of any law that prohibited the act.

Deputy provincial police commissioner Hendrick Burger, who was on the beach when the incident took place, told the meeting how one of the protesters informed the police that they were going to slaughter a sheep. He claimed they would be exercising their constitutional rights in terms of their beliefs and other rights in the constitution, said Burger.