Angelo Agrizzi and former prison bosses among six arrested by Hawks
The high-profile suspects linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa are expected to appear in court on Wednesday after handing themselves over to police.
Former top prison bosses and Angelo Agrizzi are among those the Hawks have linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to TimesLIVE that suspects, including a person who is currently overseas, were contacted on Tuesday by detectives from the serious economic offences unit.
"They were arrested this morning after they surrendered to the Hawks officers," he said.
Court papers indicate that the suspects include Agrizzi, former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham.
Mulaudzi declined to confirm who was a suspect.
"They will appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today [Wednesday]," he said.
TimesLIVE understands from a Hawks source that the six were taken to the Pretoria Central Police Station after handing themselves over to investigating officers.
Mulaudzi said the arrest of the suspects, which included a former top correctional services department official, followed a "marathon investigation where almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the department of correctional services".
The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations and its affiliates and subsidiary companies.
"It is alleged that the officials received and accepted gifts in the form of cash. They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties, motor vehicles from dealers and other assets as well as payments to travel agents for overseas travel."
Mulaudzi confirmed that one suspect was overseas and that efforts were under way to bring another, who was in Port Elizabeth, to court in Pretoria to face charges.
The Hawks source said that the suspect who was overseas had been contacted and informed that an arrest warrant had been issued for him.
"The suspect assured the investigators that he would return. Now we have to wait and see," he said.
Responding to news of the arrests, correctional services department spokesman Logan Maistry said the department welcomed them.
He declined to comment on whether those arrested included current staff members.
"The department is co-operating with law enforcement agencies."