Angelo Agrizzi and former prison bosses among six arrested by Hawks

The high-profile suspects linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa are expected to appear in court on Wednesday after handing themselves over to police.

Former top prison bosses and Angelo Agrizzi are among those the Hawks have linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to TimesLIVE that suspects, including a person who is currently overseas, were contacted on Tuesday by detectives from the serious economic offences unit.

"They were arrested this morning after they surrendered to the Hawks officers," he said.

Court papers indicate that the suspects include Agrizzi, former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham.

Mulaudzi declined to confirm who was a suspect.

"They will appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today [Wednesday]," he said.