South Africa

Another newborn baby found dumped in KwaZulu-Natal

06 February 2019 - 16:35 By Naledi Shange
Several newborn babies have found dumped in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal in recent weeks.
Several newborn babies have found dumped in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal in recent weeks.
Image: Shutterstock via The Conversation

Another baby has been found abandoned in KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Wednesday.

The baby was found on Sunday morning around 6am at the Ithala Centre in Nkandla, said Col Thembeka Mbele.

"The police responded and found a newborn baby girl inside a dustbin in a plastic bag covered with blanket," said Mbele. "The baby was taken to hospital. Her mother is unknown and a case of child abandonment was opened at the Nkandla police station."

Police are searching for family members of the child.

The girl is one of several babies recently found dumped around the province. 

Foetus of baby boy dumped in Durban dustbin

The foetus of a baby boy was found discarded in a dustbin in Durban on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

On Tuesday, police reportedly found a foetus discarded in a dustbin in Durban.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the foetus was discovered in the Glenwood area.

"The foetus was a baby boy, who unfortunately passed away prior to our arrival at the scene," he said, adding that police are investigating.

Last month, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for dumping her newborn baby on the side of the road in KZN, shortly before a rubbish truck was due to do its rounds.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said community members alerted them after a local scrap collector heard the baby crying. The baby boy was wrapped in a garbage bag and denim material.

Balram said paramedics "cut the umbilical cord, which was still attached to the placenta. The child was unhurt." 

After receiving information from the community, they traced the woman suspected of being the mother, who lived about 100m away from where the baby was dumped.

Balram said the woman initially denied that the baby was hers, but then admitted to the Rusa officers that she had concealed her pregnancy for nine months due to her children being from different fathers.

Her parents said they did not know about the pregnancy.

"After going into labour on Monday morning she managed to naturally deliver the baby in her bathroom, while her 11-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter were at school and her parents at work," said Balram.

KZN police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said the woman was charged with child abandonment.

READ MORE:

Dumped bin bag baby's mother was depressed

A Verulam woman accused of dumping her newborn son in a plastic bin bag at the roadside on Monday has been granted R1000 bail.
News
21 days ago

Newborn baby found wrapped in garbage in KwaZulu-Natal

A 31-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly dumping her newborn baby "like trash" on the side of the road - shortly before a rubbish truck ...
News
22 days ago

Another KZN woman nabbed for abducting baby

A 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby girl from her 18-year-old mother.
News
4 months ago

Witbank mother arrested for 'throwing her baby away'

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 24-year old mother allegedly dumped a few months old infant on the side of a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Family heard of Durban student's death on Twitter, Facebook South Africa
  2. Another newborn baby found dumped in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. Wits female student 'unsafe sleeping in lab', washes in public toilets South Africa
  4. Black people often use the k-word, Ngwenya tells court in racism trial South Africa
  5. More than 20 trapped after Gupta mine gas explosion South Africa

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
X