South Africa

Black people often use the k-word, Ngwenya tells court in racism trial

06 February 2019 - 15:39 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya is facing a charge of crimen injuria over a racist text message.
Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya is facing a charge of crimen injuria over a racist text message.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Magistrate Pravina Raghunandan expressed shock at hearing politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya claim that "the k-word" is commonly used among black people.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years in prison on Robben Island‚ is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Investec chief executive Fani Titi a k****r in a text message.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya warned Aqeel Patel‚ the managing director of MRC Media: "You will bleed”.

He also said that Titi would "see his mother", which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew that his mother had died.

Businessman accused of k-word rant says it's a plot to dehumanise him

Peter-Paul Ngwenya, charged with crimen injuria for a k-word rant, insists that he is being falsely accused by people conspiring to have him jailed.
News
2 hours ago

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour. Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54m.

The relationship degenerated when Ngwenya allegedly called Free State-born Titi a "Qwaqwa k****r" and a "Bantustan boss" in an SMS intended for Patel.

On Wednesday, Ngwenya told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that the k-word was commonly used among black people to describe one's conduct.

Asked if he considered the term “Qwaqwa k****r” derogatory, Ngwenya said that he did. However, he said that "if used by a black person to another, it is used to refer to behaviour and conduct".

"In South Africa, racist whites use it to undermine black people. Among black people it is commonly used to describe the behaviour of a person and to confirm the stereotype that black people are like this [liars]," said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said he did not think he had infringed Titi's rights by using the word against him. He also told the court that he did not have any animosity towards Titi because he was Sotho speaking. "I'm not a tribalist," he said.

Raghunandan asked Ngwenya if he was sure that the use of the word was common in black communities. "So you say this word is commonly used?" she asked.

Ngwenya replied that it was the culture of black people to use the word among themselves.

"It's shocking that it's the culture," said Raghunandan.

The case was postponed to March 13 for closing arguments.

READ MORE:

Fani Titi 'wants to paint me blacker than I am': Peter-Paul Ngwenya in k-word trial

Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya says the charges preferred against him are a fabrication to mask a commercial dispute between ...
News
1 day ago

'I am not a crazy person' - Peter-Paul Ngwenya takes stand in k-word trial

Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya has denied being aggressive and swearing at staff of MRC Media.
News
1 day ago

Human Rights Commission tackles Agrizzi over k-word rant

The South African Human Rights Commission says it intends to initiate legal proceedings against Angelo Agrizzi in the Equality Court.
News
6 days ago

K-word 'racist' Kessie Nair readies to take on magistrate

Convicted fraudster and race-rant accused Kessie Nair’s latest court foray – a recusal application to have Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela step down – ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. One dead, 20 trapped underground after explosion at Gupta-owned mine South Africa
  2. Family heard of Durban student's death on Twitter, Facebook South Africa
  3. Another newborn baby found dumped in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  4. Wits female student 'unsafe sleeping in lab', washes in public toilets South Africa
  5. Black people often use the k-word, Ngwenya tells court in racism trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
X