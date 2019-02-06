South Africa

Hawks arrest Bosasa and former correctional services officials

Arrests linked to dodgy tenders, money laundering and fraud

06 February 2019 - 10:09 By Graeme Hosken
Former COO of corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell / Sunday Times

The Hawks have arrested seven people linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the seven were "high-profile" people who had been charged with fraud, money laundering and corruption.

"The arrests follow a marathon investigation where almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the department of correctional services. The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations and its subsidiary companies."

He said the officials had allegedly received and accepted gifts in the form of cash.

"They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties, motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

"One of the suspects is overseas. However, he has been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest. Another is in Port Elizabeth and efforts are under way to bring him back to Pretoria to face the charges."

The suspects are due to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

