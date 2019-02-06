Hawks arrest Bosasa and former correctional services officials

The Hawks have arrested seven people linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders by the department of correctional services to Bosasa.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the seven were "high-profile" people who had been charged with fraud, money laundering and corruption.

"The arrests follow a marathon investigation where almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the department of correctional services. The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations and its subsidiary companies."

He said the officials had allegedly received and accepted gifts in the form of cash.