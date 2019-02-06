South Africa

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, wife granted R100,000 bail each

06 February 2019 - 08:56 By Iavan Pijoos and Nonkululeko Njilo
Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri has been granted bail. File photo.
Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri via Facebook

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, who were arrested by the Hawks on Friday, were on Wednesday granted bail of R100,000 each.

The couple stand accused of money laundering and fraud.

Bushiri, commonly referred to as "Major 1", appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where throngs of supporters displayed posters in solidarity with their controversial leader.

His faithful congregants amassed outside court to demand his release, and that the charges be dropped.

 

On hearing of their pending release on bail, the hundreds of supporters lifted their hands to the sky and bowed to the ground. Chanting, dancing, praying and crying ensued.

"Daddy is out, yay...," one congregant cheered.

The crowd said they anticipate Pastor Bushiri will address them at a church service scheduled for later on Wednesday. 

The case was postponed to May 10.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested at the Sparkling Waters hotel in Rustenburg. 

The Hawks’ case against the pair concerns alleged offences of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The crimes were allegedly committed from 2015 in relation to Exchange Control Regulations related to foreign currency in the amount of $1,147,200 (about R15.3m), according to the Hawks.

The couple run several business enterprises in South Africa and abroad.

