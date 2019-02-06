Bushiri: Die-hard supporters tell 'scammer' to stop denting their father's reputation
Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri's fans and congregants have defended him against a "scammer".
Someone by the name of Fana Mgcira appealed for cash donations to "help the pastor's court case."
Not long after, Bushiri's official Twitter account responded to the post, denying ever asking the public for donations.
Mgcira said he was only joking and made fun of those attacking him.
Bushiri and his wife Mary are due to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, following their arrest last Friday by the Hawks on charges of fraud, organised crime and money laundering.
Please children of ECG let's help contribute for Papa's legal costs by donating R500 each to this account Number Capitec 121496871 branch 47000. let's free our spiritual mother and father and do the right thing— Fana_Mgcira (@iam_Fana) February 5, 2019
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/6ItF2xQgNj
SCAM ALERT!!! Kindly note that this and many others alike are scams. DO NOT donate your money to these people🚫 Share with your friends and stay alert. pic.twitter.com/Z82UzdRyR5— Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) February 5, 2019
Okay that was meant to be a joke but now the fellow bushirians are angry at me...sorry bangani sorry!! pic.twitter.com/p4HoO5aBZv— Fana_Mgcira (@iam_Fana) February 5, 2019
This is how people dent our PROPHET'S NAME and people will think this is true, check him on insta too pls but has private account he will SCAM those people and they will think he is our member...nxaaaa lorhunta— Azania Tembela Avinu (@Major1Breed700) February 5, 2019
This are the people the hawks should be looking for not major 1 and his wife. The rough of God will visit them.— El-Roi Worship Center (@ElRoi_Worship) February 6, 2019
I don’t know why people have no fear & continue 2 curse themselves. People by now u should know & recognize our father character & ways of doing this things. Any form of donations or pledges r always communicated verbally out of his mouth 1st. ECG leaders will never ask on a post— Destined 2 Reign💞 (@MACKENLOV) February 5, 2019
@CapitecBankSA your bank needs to investigate this falls account. The Prophet did not ask for any money— Shephard Ben Abraham (@shephardabraham) February 6, 2019