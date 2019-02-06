South Africa

Bushiri: Die-hard supporters tell 'scammer' to stop denting their father's reputation

06 February 2019 - 08:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary's supporters have slammed a "scammer" for bringing the couple into disrepute.
Image: Facebook/Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri's fans and congregants have defended him against a "scammer".

Someone by the name of Fana Mgcira appealed for cash donations to "help the pastor's court case."

Not long after, Bushiri's official Twitter account responded to the post, denying ever asking the public for donations.

Mgcira said he was only joking and made fun of those attacking him.

Bushiri and his wife Mary are due to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, following their arrest last Friday by the Hawks on charges of fraud, organised crime and money laundering. 

