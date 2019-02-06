Fire in high-rise flat in Cape Town 'looked worse than it was'

A fire in a block of flats in Cape Town on Wednesday sparked fears of a towering inferno.

But the city's fire and rescue service said the fire looked worse than it was and no one was hurt.

Spokesman Theo Layne said: "We responded to a flat alight on the third floor of a residential block of flats in Holmfirth Road, Sea Point, at 12.39pm.

"Two fire engines, one aerial appliance and one rescue vehicle were dispatched with 26 firefighters.

"The upper floors sustained mostly smoke damage and no injuries were reported.

"The cause must still be ascertained."