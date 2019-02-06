'I begged him to kill me rather': 'Uber gang' victim's night of terror

On Wednesday, one woman began proceedings by detailing how she was almost raped by Mankgane, who spent hours driving her around the city and repeatedly threatened to murder her.

On August 2 2016, while waiting for her ordered Uber to arrive at Montecasino, she noticed a silver VW polo sedan that matched the description on the app, down to the registration number.

She introduced herself to the driver, who called himself "Chris", and got into the back seat of the car. But rather than stopping at her destination, Fourways Mall, the driver pulled over at a parking lot in front of a Game store.

"He pulled out a knife and said, 'This is not an Uber'. I started screaming … He told me to stop screaming or he'd kill me," she told the court.

He then pulled out brown masking tape and bound her mouth, eyes and hands before lowering the back seat of the car and rolling his victim into the trunk, trapping her inside.

They drove for the next 30 minutes, she estimated, until eventually stopping on a gravel road. He untaped her mouth, and began demanding the PIN numbers to the three cards he’d found in her handbag. He threatened to kill her if she gave him the incorrect numbers, so she was forced to comply.

She was forced back into the boot and the car began moving again. He soon stopped again and began interrogating her about the limits on the cards. She said she was only aware of the limit on one of them, but not the other cards, which belonged to her husband.

Although her husband would receive SMS notifications every time he withdrew money, Mankgane continued to drive and withdraw cash from various ATMs.