'Is this your government?' Outrage as DUT student shot and killed amid protest action
#DUTShooting trended on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday as news emerged that a student had been fatally wounded at the Durban University of Technology.
The university released a statement announcing that DUT would be closed until further notice due to the events that took place on campus on Tuesday, which also left a staff member severely injured.
The university said that the student died while receiving medical care in hospital.
TimesLIVE reported that police were unsure whether the student had been shot by a security guard.
"Right now, it is not clear who shot who," Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. "But what we do know is that there was a confrontation between the security guards and the students. But we don't know where the shot came from."
Protest action began at DUT, UKZN campuses and Wits University this week as students demanded that their financial and accommodation grievances be addressed.
The news of the fatal shooting caused much outrage on Twitter.
#DUTShooting is this your government? pic.twitter.com/SgEVCJN6sY— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) February 6, 2019
The ANC has failed us, many have died for our Freedom and today still our peers Die under the ANC for something they promised the youth 💔 #DUTShooting #RIPMlu— Brother Spice 🌶️ (@Its_Master_Q) February 6, 2019
My heart breaks for his family and friends 😪😭 our government is honestly failing us! But ke votani asinamona #DUTShooting pic.twitter.com/bBYXoEtyLh— African Unicorn (@asanda_tee) February 6, 2019
In my view, these security companies do not hire qualified personnel to the job. Seems like they even employ gangsters who have criminal records just to reduce costs. We need a national council that frequently ensure that all security personnel are qualified. #DUTshooting https://t.co/AJ6R1Gplgf— Calvin (@Calvinmabuso) February 6, 2019
It is time that University Top management is held personally accountable for the deaths and injury of students, enough is enough #DUTShooting #DUT— Qhawekazi (@Nozi_sparkle) February 6, 2019
Students have been promised free education yet the have to die fight for it. Personally I think all university student should not vote in the next coming elections. Because promises have made to us by the government but the is no action #DUTShooting— Kgoro Molepo (@KgoroJr) February 6, 2019
Soo sad how a learner went to better his life at Varsity && instead being killed by what was supposed to make him someone someday💔#DUTShooting 💔— auntyy.roo (@OmsaaaaN) February 6, 2019