South Africa

Judge in pastor Omotoso case agrees to recuse himself, lawyer says

06 February 2019 - 20:51 By Shaun Gillham
Judge Mandela Makaula enters the courtroom where the case against controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso, and two others. File picture.
Judge Mandela Makaula enters the courtroom where the case against controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso, and two others. File picture.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Presiding Port Elizabeth High Court judge Mandela Makaula has reportedly agreed to recuse himself from the Timothy Omotoso trial.

This follows a request by Peter Daubermann, the defense attorney for the pastor and his two co-accused. This emerged in a statement on the case – which involves allegations of human trafficking, among others – released by Daubermann late on Wednesday.

He said the recusal would happen next month.

Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, 28, and Lusanda Sulani, 36, face a total of 97 charges ranging from rape to human trafficking.

In a statement, Daubermann said: "The judge has agreed to recuse himself ... pursuant to my request. This will happen on March 15 2019. He will hand down his reasons then. The judge has further agreed that his decision to recuse himself may be published.

Other than providing the basic facts, Daubermann said he had no further comment on the matter.

- HeraldLIVE

MORE

Timothy Omotoso sex pest case postponed for ConCourt ruling

Alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning.
News
2 days ago

Church scandals that left SA shooketh in 2018

In 2018, SA witnessed church scandals that left the country shooketh.
News
1 month ago

Dozens of sexual abuse victims turning to Cheryl Zondi Foundation

More than 30 people including young men and women have come forward to report being victims sexual abuse by religious leaders since the launch of the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Judge in pastor Omotoso case agrees to recuse himself, lawyer says South Africa
  2. Tourist drowns in Zambezi River after going swimming without a life jacket Africa
  3. Sans Souci teacher and student open assault cases against each other South Africa
  4. Health minister steps in as monkeys invade kitchen, wards at KZN hospital South Africa
  5. One dead, 20 trapped underground after explosion at Gupta-owned mine South Africa

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X