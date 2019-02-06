K-word case: Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya brings Irvin Khoza into it

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya has claimed that he used a racial slur to refer to his longtime friend Fani Titi's conduct, and not to degrade him.

"[When referring to k*ff*r"] I'm not describing the person. It's the conduct I'm referring to," Ngwenya said in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Ngwenya is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly using the term in reference to Investec CEO Titi in a text message.

Ngwenya said the word "k*ff*r" had a similar meaning to "n**ga", a term used by many black people in America. Within his circle of friends, reference to that word was made to describe a person's conduct.

"Within my community, it is used. I'm aware that it's unacceptable if used by whites against non-whites."