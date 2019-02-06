K-word case: Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya brings Irvin Khoza into it
Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya has claimed that he used a racial slur to refer to his longtime friend Fani Titi's conduct, and not to degrade him.
"[When referring to k*ff*r"] I'm not describing the person. It's the conduct I'm referring to," Ngwenya said in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Ngwenya is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly using the term in reference to Investec CEO Titi in a text message.
Ngwenya said the word "k*ff*r" had a similar meaning to "n**ga", a term used by many black people in America. Within his circle of friends, reference to that word was made to describe a person's conduct.
"Within my community, it is used. I'm aware that it's unacceptable if used by whites against non-whites."
He said Titi was aware what he meant when he called him the k-word and that he was shocked when the former laid a crimen injuria case against him.
"It was never raised with me. It came as a shock when I first heard about it."
Ngwenya questioned why Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza was not charged with crimen injuria when he had apparently used the k-word to describe the conduct of a journalist during the 2010 World Cup.
"Why was Dr Khoza not charged?" he asked.
The court has granted permission to the defence to play a video clip in which Khoza can allegedly be heard using the k-word. The clip will be shown in court on Wednesday.