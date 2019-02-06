Malema's lawyer Tumi Mokwena found not guilty of attempted murder

EFF leader Julius Malema's lawyer Tumi Mokwena was found not guilty on four counts of attempted murder by the Polokwane High Court on Tuesday.

Mokwena, who was representing himself in the case, told SowetanLIVE he was relieved that the matter was now closed.

"I had no case to answer to; the state was incompetent and biased, as we proved in court. The trial was just a waste of time."

Judge Ephraim Makgoba agreed with Mokwena's version that he had acted in self-defence and had no intention to kill anyone. The judge said he found the evidence by four state witnesses to be "dishonest, unreliable and disingenuous".