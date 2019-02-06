Parents who don't safely buckle up their children are putting lives at risk: AA

Many South African parents do not properly restrain their older children because they are either too big for car seats or too small for adult-sized seatbelts.

A quarter of motorists who took part in the Automobile Association's (AA's) latest child safety seat survey admitted to not restraining children under 12 at all while driving.

"Older children who have outgrown their child restraint seats but who are still too small for adult-sized seat belts still need to be properly secured while travelling.

"Recent research suggests this isn't happening," the AA said.

Children – whether in the front or back – must be restrained while driving to ensure proper safety. Study after study has shown that children who aren't properly restrained and who are involved in crashes – even at slow speeds – have more chance of being seriously injured or killed, says the AA.