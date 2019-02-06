Pensioners: Dear Mr President, we want a 13th cheque

Over 29,000 pensioners are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a living wage pension and 13th cheque in his state of the nation address on Thursday.

The Pietermaritzburg Pensioners' Forum said their all-female membership had signed a petition on the amandla.mobi site to support the call for a 13th cheque that is the equivalent of double the monthly pension. Pensioners currently receive R1,700 a month.

"Apart from ensuring that children are fed and clothed, pensions keep many urban economic hubs going, also subsiding low wages and unemployment," the forum said in a statement.

"We expect to be told that the country cannot afford this. However, we would like to point out that much of this money would come back to government in various forms through Corporate Income Tax, VAT, improved education and health outcomes and lowered debt levels for millions of South Africans."