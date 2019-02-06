Police were 'surprised' by cash heist gang, leading to two deaths

A colonel from the Crime Intelligence Unit was shot and killed, while a Hawks officer was shot and wounded.

“[The] crime intelligence officer was not prepared for a fight and didn’t even have a rifle as they don’t usually engage,” said the source.

In the skirmish, members of the police’s elite special task force arrived and engaged the gunmen. While volleys of gunfire tore through the night air, the gang successfully bombed the truck. The firefight wore on, with the paramilitary police unit pursuing gang members into thick veld scrub.

Another source with key knowledge of the incident said that when the shooting stopped, police had killed seven gang members: “It was incredibly dark and they were chasing the gunmen into the bush. When everything was done, there were bodies scattered over a huge area.”

Francois Beukman, chair of the portfolio committee on police, said that his committee was of the view that more resources should be allocated to specialised units who need to deal with highly trained and heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers, as well as other high-risk operations.

“The resources should be used in the procurement of appropriate communication, technological and satellite cover, and air support for the specialised units and crime-combatting units. The resources are necessary to enable the units to deal with the complex task that they face every day,” said Beukman in a statement.

“The specialised units of the SAPS face life-threatening and dangerous situations daily and all necessary steps should be taken from a budgetary, logistical and training perspective to support them appropriately.”

Beukman said they would support an increase in the budget for the Specialised Interventions sub-programme of SAPS, which was allocated R4.3-billion in the current financial year.