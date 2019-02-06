Sans Souci teacher and student open assault cases against each other

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the Sans Souci Girls' High teacher who was filmed slapping a learner in a heated altercation has opened a case of assault against the pupil.

The pupil’s mother, however, has opened a case against the teacher.

“Two cases of assault were opened for investigation by Claremont SAPS - one by the parent of the learner and another one by a 33-year-old teacher," said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"No one has been arrested at this stage.”

In an interview broadcast by eNCA, the mother of the pupil claimed to have run into the teacher at the police station as she was opening her case.

Asked how she felt about the incident, the woman said she was shocked, disappointed and upset. She said the school had informed her that her child should not come to classes on Wednesday, but she wanted her child back at school by Thursday. She said she would wait for confirmation from the school on whether her child could return.

The altercation between her child and the teacher was caught on cellphone.