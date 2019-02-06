Scuffle as EFF students disrupt Sasco briefing, assault media at DUT

The unruly members then pushed TV cameras away and hurled insults at journalists. One of them, who appeared drunk and with a glass in hand, tried to assault a photographer who was busy taking pictures and then smashed the phone of another photographer.

It was only through the intervention of the police that the situation was brought under control.

Duma told TimesLIVE after the skirmish that Sasco condemned the action by some EFFSC members.

"We condemn what the EFF Student Command is doing. It's wrong to disrupt other organisations because we called the shutdown. Now they are being opportunistic. After we called the shutdown they mobilised different campuses, including some community members who are not students," he said.

"As Sasco we will continue with our shutdown because we are saying our students must get accommodation and allowances and those students who have late payments because of NSFAS must be unblocked so that they continue with their registration and academic processes."