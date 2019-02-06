'Show up in your thousands' - social media message calls on Bushiri followers to support him in court

The statement called on members to refrain from making political statements, saying the church was apolitical.

On Monday, members of Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church shouted out prayers in front of the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, speaking in tongues, while others poured anointing oil on vehicles belonging to the Hawks, shouting "fire" as they continued in their prayers.

Bushiri's supporters also threatened not to vote in the upcoming general elections unless their "father" was released from police custody.

The Hawks arrested the Bushiris last Friday, saying the couple, who lead a massive congregation, were suspected of fraud.