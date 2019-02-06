'This is the work of God' - Bushiri congregants thankful after bail set
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church congregants celebrated the release of their 'prophet and prophetess,'Shepherd and Mary Bushiri on bail of R100,000 each.
The couple appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria following their arrest on Friday, 1 February 2019 on charges relating to money laundering, fraud and organised crimes.
The Bushiris have had an outpouring of support from their church members since their arrest and first court appearance on Monday.
In support of their church leaders, ECG congregants threatened boycott the upcoming general elections if their church leaders were not released.
These are the Twitter reactions from fans who celebrated the freedom of their "daddy" and "mommy"
Your God shall lead us, The God of Our Father Prophet Shepherd Bushiri shall lead us. Our Prophet, our Major 1. The whole world is in solidarity with the Great Prophet of all time.— MTHOKOZISI (@EvansMthokozisi) February 6, 2019
🗣OMG🥺😰— Destined 2 Reign💞 (@MACKENLOV) February 6, 2019
I’M So Happy & Thankful.Thank U GodofMajor1 4 hearing the cry and heartbeats of ur people. Thank U so kindly 4 granting our parents back 2 us. Our hope is n you Lord &we lost without them; our Shepherd, R Prophet, R Major1, R encourager, R motivator. We miss U daddy💞
We serve a miracle working God GLORY to God Almighty— REMIND DANKIE NTLEMO (@remind_dankie) February 6, 2019
No weapon fashioned against the Prophet (Major 1 ) shall prosper. Every tongue raise in judgement against him shall be condemned. This is his heritage in Jesus... No amount of falsehood can bury him! Papa Bushiri shall grow more stronger and stronger...Love you Papa!— Evang. Russell Takyi (@EvangelistRuss) February 6, 2019
The prophet and his wife are due to appear in court on May 10.