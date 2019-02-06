South Africa

'This is the work of God' - Bushiri congregants thankful after bail set

06 February 2019 - 10:17 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Shepherd and Mary Bushiri were released on R100,000 bail each on Wednesday, 6 February.
Image: Facebook/Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church congregants celebrated the release of their 'prophet and prophetess,'Shepherd and Mary Bushiri on bail of R100,000 each.

The couple appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria following their arrest on Friday, 1 February 2019 on charges relating to money laundering, fraud and organised crimes.

The Bushiris have had an outpouring of support from their church members since their arrest and first court appearance on Monday.

In support of their church leaders, ECG congregants threatened boycott the upcoming general elections if their church leaders were not released.

These are the Twitter reactions from fans who celebrated the freedom of their "daddy" and "mommy"

The prophet and his wife are due to appear in court on May 10.

