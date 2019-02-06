Valhalla Primary teacher, accused of harassing 23 children, removed from school
The Gauteng education department said it was disturbed by allegations of sexual assault against a teacher at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion.
The teacher is accused of harassing about 23 pupils at the school, and has been removed. He was also asked to report to the department's district office, spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Wednesday morning, following a visit to the school by a team of district officials.
Mabona said police were also investigating a case of sexual assault.
A team of officials from the district, as well as the department's psycho-social unit, went to the school on Wednesday following reports on Tuesday evening that parents were planning a meeting for the following day, and had threatened to pull their children out of the school. This was not just because of the allegations, but because the teacher was still teaching there in spite of the allegations.
Mabona said the department had a zero-tolerance approach to allegations of sexual misconduct, and where the allegations were proven to be true, it would take decisive action against the perpetrators.
"The department will continue to monitor the situation," Mabona said.