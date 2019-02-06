South Africa

Valhalla Primary teacher, accused of harassing 23 children, removed from school

06 February 2019 - 13:01 By ernest mabuza
A teacher at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion accused of sexually assaulting learners has been asked to report to the Gauteng department's district office.
A teacher at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion accused of sexually assaulting learners has been asked to report to the Gauteng department's district office.
Image: Web image shared by Amos Khoza

The Gauteng education department said it was disturbed by allegations of sexual assault against a teacher at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion.

The teacher is accused of harassing about 23 pupils at the school, and has been removed. He was also asked to report to the department's district office, spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Wednesday morning, following a visit to the school by a team of district officials.

Mabona said police were also investigating a case of sexual assault.

Education department rushes to Valhalla Primary amid sexual assault allegations

Officials on Wednesday rushed to the Valhalla Primary School in Centurion to tend to allegations of pupils being sexually harassed by a teacher.
News
5 hours ago

A team of officials from the district, as well as the department's psycho-social unit, went to the school on Wednesday following  reports on Tuesday evening that parents were planning a meeting for the following day, and had threatened to pull their children out of the school. This was not just because of the allegations, but because the teacher was still teaching there in spite of the allegations.

Mabona said the department had a zero-tolerance approach to allegations of sexual misconduct, and where the allegations were proven to be true, it would take decisive action against the perpetrators.

"The department will continue to monitor the situation," Mabona said.

MORE

Secret location for hearing against Bryanston High teacher accused of sexual assault

The disciplinary hearing against a Bryanston High School teacher accused of sexual assault will take place at an undisclosed secret location.
News
5 days ago

Bryanston High responds after teacher suspended for sexual assault

Bryanston High School on Tuesday confirmed that one of its teachers had been suspended and arrested over allegations of sexual assault.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Angelo Agrizzi released on R20,000 bail in corruption case South Africa
  2. Valhalla Primary teacher, accused of harassing 23 children, removed from school South Africa
  3. Midrand residents block Allandale Road in protest over week-long water cut South Africa
  4. British woman jailed for slapping Bali immigration officer World
  5. Estimated R165m Powerball jackpot up for grabs News

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X