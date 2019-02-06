Will the internet kill the SA film industry? Anant Singh, Kagiso Lediga weigh in

Is the internet going to kill the South African film industry?

This is one of the many questions that delegates grappled with at the South African Film Summit at Skyrink Studios in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday and Tuesday.

Movie mogul Anant Singh believes South Africa is capable of producing blockbusters like Black Panther but should improve film business and development. He said in the past he could have sold his movies to a film studio in Hollywood for more than anyone in South Africa was willing to pay for it.

“That’s shocking. It’s anti-competitive … Bollywood is a phenomenal machine and as the years have progressed, they’ve grown that business … We could be in that space. It takes a lot of hard work, but creativity knows no boundary. People want to watch films. They want to see fresh ideas, and you guys can do that.”

Comedian Kagiso Lediga believes telling local stories that transcend boundaries is the way to go.

“You can tell extremely local stories as long as people will understand them, wherever they land, versus trying to say: ‘This is what Americans wanna see.’ Maybe start with want you want to see … You have to tell your story and make sure that they (foreign audiences) understand, and in that skill you end up making things that are very original.”

Actor Eric Miyeni does not consider the internet a threat to cinemas.

“Humans will always want to congregate,” he said.