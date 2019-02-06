Wits female student 'unsafe sleeping in lab', washes in public toilets

A master's student at Wits University is taking part in a hunger strike because she has been sleeping in the computer labs for more than two weeks, SowetanLIVE reported.

The student, who did not want to be named, said although she is protesting, her hunger strike is not voluntary but an everyday reality.

"When I first arrived at Wits I had big dreams that my life would be better and I hoped to get bursaries," she said.

The hunger strike, led by the students' representative council (SRC), entered its third day on Wednesday.

The SRC is demanding that students with debts of less than R100,000 be allowed to register.

The student, who was congregating at Solomon Mahlangu House on the main campus with other students facing similar issues, said every year she struggles to get funding for accommodation.

"I have an offer for residence but it needs R80,000 and I don't have that money," she said.