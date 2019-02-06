Woolies apologises after Valentine's ad gets a lot of hate
"The intention behind our Valentine's Day campaign was a light-hearted reference to the cliched idiosyncrasies within so many relationships, rather than any gender stereotyping."
This is the apology issued by Woolworths for their Valentine's Day advert campaign that was heavily criticised on Twitter for perpetuating gender stereotypes.
The campaign featured messages meant to describe relationships, with the women's section reading:
"She orders a salad and then steals your chips, she takes forever to get ready; she snuggles you to the edge of the bed; she uses your razor to shave her legs; she makes you her Instagram husband; she says she's fine when you know she's not."
Woolworths has removed the ads.
I have no idea what conversations did or didn’t happen in the marketing department that resulted in this god awful Valentines campaign from @WOOLWORTHS_SA 😶 It’s like there was no team meet and one person took their idea and ran rogue with it. How embarrassing for the company. pic.twitter.com/ZOioi5wTuQ— Nicky Schrire (@nickyschrire) February 4, 2019
I HATE this Woolworths Valentine’s Day campaign pic.twitter.com/aKh9khcSSg— pretty pretty good (@hannah___D) February 4, 2019
.@Woolworths_SA I'm a woman & I don't think stereotyping vanity, dishonesty, and eating disorders is romantic or cute #Valentines pic.twitter.com/5zjFodwciA— megabigBLUR (@blurvirus) February 5, 2019
Wow, @WOOLWORTHS_SA. Are these sad stereotypes from the binary world the best you could do for Valentine’s Day? So weak. So disappointing. pic.twitter.com/WgK9IojkYU— Melissa (@SuperscriptMel) January 31, 2019