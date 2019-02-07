South Africa

Classes resume at Wits university following hunger strike

07 February 2019 - 11:27 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Classes have resumed at Johannesburg’s Wits university following protests over funding for accommodation.

Spokesperson for the university Buhle Zuma said about 50 masked people blocked entrances to Yale Road north and south with rocks on Thursday morning. The group also tried to disrupt lectures at the Braamfontein campus, she said.

“We have cleared Yale Road. The university, with our security, private security and the South African Police Service, (managed) to keep the academic programme on track and all university services running,” said Zuma.

She said classes had resumed and the university remained open.

On Wednesday, Wits students clashed with security at the Braamfontein Main Campus as protests intensified. The university beefed up security as students vowed to disrupt classes until their grievances pertaining to fees and accommodation were addressed.

Protesting students embarked on a hunger strike on Tuesday, following a protest on Monday. Students said they wanted free accommodation for those affected by historical debt.

