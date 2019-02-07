South Africa

Death toll from Gupta coal mine gas explosion rises to five

07 February 2019 - 12:11 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Five people died after an explosion at the Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga on February 6 2019. It is believed that they may have been among a group of about 40 people stealing cables.
Five people died after an explosion at the Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga on February 6 2019. It is believed that they may have been among a group of about 40 people stealing cables.
Image: JEREMY GLYN

The death toll at the Gloria coal mine, near Middelburg in Mpumalanga, which was rocked by an underground gas explosion, has risen to five.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said four more bodies were recovered in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Hlathi said two people were brought to the surface during rescue operations on Wednesday. One died while the other had survived the underground ordeal.

"We don't know how many people are still trapped. The mine rescue team will continue with the operation," he said.

Hlathi said an inquest docket had been opened and the causes of death were not immediately known.

He told TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening that police had to turn away families of the miners trapped below the ground.

"Family members and members of the community have been begging us to let them go down and recover the people who are trapped there. But we have had to explain to them that it is too dangerous," he said.

BusinessLIVE reported earlier that about 40 people had been trying to steal underground cables from the mine when the explosion occurred. Some were able to reach safety, while the rest remained trapped.

The Gloria mine forms part of the Optimum Coal assets bought by the Gupta family in 2016. They were put into business rescue in February 2018. Business rescue is a provision of the Companies Act that allows for the rehabilitation of distressed companies.

MORE

Strong smell of gas still lingers as miners remain trapped at Gupta mine

Police on Wednesday said they had to turn away the families of people trapped in the Gupta-owned Gloria mine, which was rocked by an underground gas ...
News
5 hours ago

One dead, 20 trapped underground after explosion at Gupta-owned mine

At least one person - believed to be an illegal miner - has died following a gas explosion at the Gloria coal mine, near Middleburg in Mpumalanga, on ...
News
19 hours ago

More than 20 trapped after Gupta mine gas explosion

Forty-two people allegedly went underground in an attempt to steal cables when the explosion occurred.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Death toll from Gupta coal mine gas explosion rises to five South Africa
  2. Man who twice escaped from custody sentenced to life for murder of doctor South Africa
  3. Classes resume at Wits university following hunger strike South Africa
  4. Senior Ladysmith municipal official gunned down South Africa
  5. Pope Francis promised R13.6m if he goes vegan for Lent Food

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X