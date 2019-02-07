Education department employee wins legal battle because her dismissal took too long

The Constitutional Court has come to the aid of an Eastern Cape educator who was eventually dismissed more than five years after misconduct was noted by her employer.

The highest court in the land on Thursday set aside an earlier order by the Labour Court and found that the dismissal of Thandiwe Stokwe was procedurally unfair.

The matter has now been sent back to the Labour Court for a decision on an appropriate remedy - to reinstate, re-employ or pay compensation to Stokwe.

Stokwe was employed by the Eastern Cape education department as deputy chief specialist in the learners with special needs education section.

When her boss Piet Spies fell ill in January 2008, she temporarily stepped into one of his roles as co-ordinator of the scholar transport section.

During his absence, a transport provider contracted to the department unilaterally terminated its services with immediate effect, effectively leaving some learners stranded.