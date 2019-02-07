At last, school gets its money as Edward Zuma pays hate speech fine

Edward Zuma has settled his long-overdue fine for hate speech directed at two ANC stalwarts.

A day before the matter was set to go back to the Durban Equality Court, Zuma's attorneys told the court in a letter that their client had settled his debt.

S Mncwango and Co attached the proof of payment of R12,500 in his correspondence to court and requested that the matter be removed from the roll.

According to the proof of payment, the deposit was made by one of the attorneys.

On December 22 last year, the court ordered former president Jacob Zuma's son to fully pay the settlement of R60,000 within 30 days or explain to court why a warrant for his arrest should not be issued.

A month later the court heard that Zuma had paid the outstanding R12,500 meant for Ohlange High School into his lawyer's trust fund. However, the legal firm assumed it was a portion of fees owed to them by Zuma and did not pass the money on.