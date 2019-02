Police have arrested 11 people for public violence and malicious damage to property in Limpopo.

Dipompong village community members took to the streets on Wednesday, barricading several roads with rocks and other objects.

Two buses were also set alight, said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Public order police were deployed to the area to stabilise the situation.

The group is expected to appear in the Phalala Magistrate’s Court soon.