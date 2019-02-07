From the pulpit to court: Here's Bushiri in preaching action

Controversial Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri successfully accumulated a massive following in South Africa and across the continent through his "prophetic" preaching.



Last week, Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested in Rustenburg on charges relating to money laundering, fraud and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.



His supporters have devoutly shown their support to Bushiri by protesting in masses outside the court in Pretoria and sharing videos and messages in support of their church leader.



Bushiri is known for his "prophecies" and "miracles" during his church services.

Here are four examples of the charismatic man in action: