WATCH | Helicopters scrambled as fire puts Camps Bay homes in peril

07 February 2019 - 16:12 By Dave Chambers
Smoke billows from The Glen, in Camps Bay, on February 7 2019.
Three helicopters were called in to water-bomb flames consuming a large area of vegetation near Camps Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in The Glen as temperatures in Cape Town soared towards a forecast 38°C, and Cape Town fire and rescue spokesman Theo Layne said there was "some danger" to property.

"No evacuations have been ordered," Layne said at 3.30pm.

He said 14 city council firefighting vehicles were on the scene, and they were being helped by Table Mountain National Park firefighters.

The road was closed at Kloof Nek and vehicles trying to reach Camps Bay, Llandudno and Hout Bay were being turned back. 

The congestion was set to add to the traffic chaos in Cape Town caused by road closures for the state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

