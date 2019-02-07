WATCH | Helicopters scrambled as fire puts Camps Bay homes in peril
Three helicopters were called in to water-bomb flames consuming a large area of vegetation near Camps Bay on Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out in The Glen as temperatures in Cape Town soared towards a forecast 38°C, and Cape Town fire and rescue spokesman Theo Layne said there was "some danger" to property.
"No evacuations have been ordered," Layne said at 3.30pm.
The fire in The Glen has jumped the road at Kloof Nek and now faces an unhindered path to Table Mountain. Video: City of Cape Town pic.twitter.com/jPRYL1eC9w— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) February 7, 2019
Helicopters fighting the fire in The Glen fill their bambi buckets off Camps Bay beach. Video by Dan Meyer pic.twitter.com/wMj2LjQQ8S— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) February 7, 2019
He said 14 city council firefighting vehicles were on the scene, and they were being helped by Table Mountain National Park firefighters.
The road was closed at Kloof Nek and vehicles trying to reach Camps Bay, Llandudno and Hout Bay were being turned back.
The congestion was set to add to the traffic chaos in Cape Town caused by road closures for the state of the nation address on Thursday evening.
Update: #MyCiTiAlert Routes 106 and 107 will be deviated from Adderley station, via Sea Point to Camps Bay until further notice, due to a mountain fire at Kloofnek. Delays are expected.— MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) February 7, 2019
Also, route 110 has been suspended until further notice, due to mountain fire at Kloofnek.
We ask that the public please avoid this area as visibility will be poor. Kloof Nek road is currently closed, please find alternative routes and make way for emergency vehicles.#CampsBayFire https://t.co/vZBkPSZY2R— VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) February 7, 2019
Fire broke out in Camps Bay - hope you can extinguish @vwsfires pic.twitter.com/hFsId6bBfC— Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) February 7, 2019
Fire is getting out of control quickly in #CampsBayFire They will need more helicopters @vwsfires pic.twitter.com/BbQPkWwO7G— Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) February 7, 2019