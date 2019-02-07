Now brother of murdered Eskom employee dies in hospital

The family of slain Eskom employee Thembisile Yende, whose body was found 13 days after she disappeared, have been dealt another blow with the death of her brother.

Mboneni Yende, who was at the forefront of the investigation into Thembisile’s disappearance before her body was discovered, died in hospital after an operation on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Thembisile was reported missing on May 17 2017. Her decomposing body was found in a store room next to her office in Pieterboth sub-station in Springs on the East Rand.

Postmortem results revealed that she was strangled and hit on the head.

Thembisile joined the power utility in 2015 and had been been working as a trainee technician.

A family spokesperson said her brother Mboneni had been diagnosed with gastritis late in 2018.