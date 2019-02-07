Senior Ladysmith municipal official gunned down

Police are combing the scene of an ambush in central Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, after a senior municipal official was gunned down on Thursday morning.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said the official, whose name is known to TimesLIVE, was approached by two armed gunmen as his approached traffic lights near the Pick ′n Pay centre.

The official came under fire and the gunmen fled the scene.

KZN SAPS confirmed the shooting and said police were investigating.