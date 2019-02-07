Strong smell of gas still lingers as miners remain trapped at Gupta mine

He told TimesLIVE that the concerned relatives were still at the mine premises when he left on Wednesday evening. Rescue operations were expected to continue throughout the night.

Two people had been brought to the surface during the rescue operations. One had died while the other had survived the ordeal.

Asked about the condition of the survivor, Hlathi said he was weak when he was brought to the surface. The man had since been rushed to hospital.

It was not immediately clear how many people remained trapped underground, as earlier reports had indicated that more than 40 illegal miners had been underground at the time of the blast. About 20 were reportedly able to escape.

Hlathi had expressed concern over the incident, saying people infiltrating mines - not only for gold and copper but also for cables - was an ongoing problem.

BusinessLIVE had reported that this group was believed to have been attempting to steal cables from the underground operations at the Middleburg mine when the explosion occurred.

Meanwhile, the department of mineral resources could not immediately provide information on the latest at the mine, saying it was difficult to do so because this was an non-operational mine.

Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said the department's inspectors had been deployed to the scene.

It was not immediately clear how complex the rescue operation would be.