Teacher and pupil suspended after Sans Souci classroom fracas

Jessica Shelver, the spokesperson for Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said on Thursday: "The learner and the educator are not at school today.

"They have both been informed by the school governing body that disciplinary steps will be taken against them. They have been suspended pending the disciplinary hearing."

Shelver said pupils and teachers at Sans Souci had been offered counselling and the school was investigating programmes to help teachers with "management of discipline".

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the teacher and pupil had opened criminal cases against each other.

"Two cases of assault were opened for investigation by Claremont SAPS, one by the parent of the learner and another one by a 33-year-old teacher," said Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.