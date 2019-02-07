South Africa

Teachers and children evacuated as school burns in Cape Town

07 February 2019 - 14:44 By TimesLIVE
A fire forced pupils and teachers to evacuate the Holy Cross Primary School in Cape Town on Thursday.
A fire forced pupils and teachers to evacuate the Holy Cross Primary School in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/Darren Smith

Teachers and pupils were safely evacuated after the Holy Cross Primary School in central Cape Town caught fire on Thursday. 

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said eight vehicles and 27 firefighters had been sent to the school.

"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage," he said.

Video footage showed part of the building had been gutted by flames.

READ MORE:

Security guard hailed as a hero after pulling patients from burning KZN hospital

Nkanyiso Xaba risked his life when he pulled patients out of the burning Umphumulo Hospital, north of Durban, on Tuesday. And the 30-year-old ...
News
6 hours ago

Fire in high-rise flat in Cape Town 'looked worse than it was'

A fire in a block of flats in Cape Town sparked fears of a towering inferno on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Families evacuate as Lion's Head fire closes in on Cape Town homes

Families living in Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard evacuated their homes on Sunday evening as flames from an out-of-control fire bore down on them.
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Teachers and children evacuated as school burns in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Teacher and pupil suspended after Sans Souci classroom fracas South Africa
  3. Wanted former prison boss Linda Mti granted R20,000 bail South Africa
  4. Durban man cheats death after being shot on N2 South Africa
  5. Could you be one day away from being a multimillionaire? News

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X