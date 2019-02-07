Teachers and children evacuated as school burns in Cape Town
07 February 2019 - 14:44
Teachers and pupils were safely evacuated after the Holy Cross Primary School in central Cape Town caught fire on Thursday.
Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said eight vehicles and 27 firefighters had been sent to the school.
Cape Town - RT @Funie_T Holy Cross primary school currently on fire @TrafficSA @CityofCTAlerts pic.twitter.com/qESyTTov8M— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) February 7, 2019
"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage," he said.
Video footage showed part of the building had been gutted by flames.
Holy cross primary school in Cape Town guttered in a fire, cause of the fire Unknown at this stage, no injuries no fatalities says a fire official in scene. #SABCNews #SABCWC #SABCNEWSONLINE pic.twitter.com/ICjKtHHLCB— Iviwe Poti (@potieve) February 7, 2019