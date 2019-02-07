Valhalla teacher accused of sexually assaulting pupils arrested

The Valhalla Primary School teacher who stands accused of sexually assaulting about 23 pupils is behind bars, the Gauteng department of education said on Thursday.

"[He] was arrested this afternoon," said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The teacher was expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday.

He had been removed from the Centurion school on Wednesday after the department acted on allegations that a string of pupils had fallen prey to him.