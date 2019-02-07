South Africa

We were under orchestrated attack, says Shepherd Bushiri as he vows to continue preaching

07 February 2019 - 10:56 By Odwa Mjo
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on February 6 2019. Bushiri and his wife Mary, who have been accused of money laundering and fraud, were granted bail of R100,000 each.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri addressed his supporters and the public after being released on R100,000 bail on Wednesday.

On the Prophetic Channel on YouTube, Bushiri touched on the controversies surrounding his ministry, as well as the support he had received.  

Controversy

Bushiri thanked his supporters for standing in solidarity with him and his co-accused, his wife, Mary, in the past five weeks, as the two jumped from one controversy to another.

"In these past five weeks, we are under immense orchestrated attacks, starting with organised protests, where we saw people burning tyres on the street, to demand that I leave the country, to which I am a permanent resident." 

In December 2018, three people died at Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church campus in Pretoria after a stampede at an evening service. This led to protests outside the church, with residents calling for it to shut down.

69-year-old among trio killed in Bushiri church stampede

Police have confirmed the identity of the three women killed in a stampede at controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria last week.
News
1 month ago

Influential figures 

Bushiri thanked a number of influential institutions and political parties who provided support for him and his wife.

"I would also like to thank the president of Malawi and the high commissioner’s office in South Africa, who did a great job of checking up on us regularly to see if we are in good spirits and are being treated in accordance with the law. There are so many political parties in SA that have always stood with us, the ANC, the Black First Land First, the SACP."

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said Bushiri was being demonised because he was a "successful black man".

Undeterred 

Bushiri ended his address with a biblical scripture, which read: "Blessed are you when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and they shall reproach you and cast out your name as evil."

Bushiri said he would return to preaching at the Enlightened Christian Gathering church on Friday. 

