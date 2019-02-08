5 pictures of Shepherd Bushiri in 'healing' and 'giving' action

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, has been dominating headlines since his arrest on February 1 2019.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested after an investigation by the Hawks that took nearly three years.

The Bushiris were arrested on charges related to money laundering, fraud and organised crime.

Thousands of Enlightened Christian Gathering congregants protested outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court, demanding their release.

On Wednesday, the Bushiris were released on R100,000 bail each.

Their case has been postponed to May 10 2019.

Bushiri’s followers swear to his “healing” abilities.

Here are five pictures of Bushiri in action.

Enlightened Christian Gathering church unveiling