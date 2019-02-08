DUT to reopen on Monday after death of student

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) is expected to reopen its doors for registration and administration after a four-day shutdown in the aftermath of the death of a student.

DUT management said in a statement that the decision was taken following a meeting with the students' representative council (SRC) on Friday.

The university said administrative operations would resume but gave no indication of when the academic year would commence.

It said it would host a memorial service for Mlungisi Madonsela, the 20-year-old student who was shot, allegedly by a security guard, during a clash between students and security personal outside the university's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday. Madonsela later died in hospital.