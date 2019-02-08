South Africa

DUT to reopen on Monday after death of student

08 February 2019 - 15:11 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Durban University of Technology is set to open its doors from Monday after the death of a student forced the university to temporarily close.
Durban University of Technology is set to open its doors from Monday after the death of a student forced the university to temporarily close.
Image: Times Media

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) is expected to reopen its doors for registration and administration after a four-day shutdown in the aftermath of the death of a student.

DUT management said in a statement that the decision was taken following a meeting with the students' representative council (SRC) on Friday.

The university said administrative operations would resume but gave no indication of when the academic year would commence.

It said it would host a memorial service for Mlungisi Madonsela, the 20-year-old student who was shot, allegedly by a security guard, during a clash between students and security personal outside the university's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday. Madonsela later died in hospital.

Public violence case against DUT students provisionally withdrawn

A case of public violence against four Durban University of Technology (DUT) students has been temporarily struck off the court roll by the National ...
News
1 day ago

"As a result of the extensive discussions and co-operation from both parties, an agreement was reached to reopen the university on Monday February 11 2019. This will allow the various administrative functions to resume, including on-campus registrations and NSFAS and housing queries."  

SRC president Sesiyanda Godlimpi told TimesLIVE that the meeting between the parties had gone well but that there needed to be further discussion on when the academic year would start.

"The meeting went very well but we will meet again to further discuss when classes will resume," said Godlimpi.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that two security guards had been suspended following the shooting incident.

READ MORE:

Two security guards suspended after fatal Durban university shooting

Two security guards have been suspended following the fatal shooting of a student at the Durban University of Technology.
News
22 hours ago

'Is this your government?' Outrage as DUT student shot and killed amid protest action

Ourage as DUT student is shot and killed during protest action at the university
News
2 days ago

DUT hired hitmen to kill students, says EFF Student Command

The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) has accused the Durban University of Technology of being behind the killing of a student who died after being shot ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Man injured in Gupta-mine blast arrested for trespassing South Africa
  2. Guptas at it again - workers unpaid but R100m double wedding planned South Africa
  3. DUT to reopen on Monday after death of student South Africa
  4. #Driehoek funeral: Marli Currie will never experience puppy love South Africa
  5. Could you be hours away from being a multimillionaire? News

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X