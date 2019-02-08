Man injured in Gupta-mine blast arrested for trespassing

An alleged illegal miner who was hospitalised after an underground gas blast at the Gupta-owned Gloria mine in Blinkpan, near Middelburg, has been arrested.

"The person who was hospitalised and counted as the sixth person [who died], was in fact discharged from hospital on Thursday and is in police custody," said spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

"The 26-year-old man is expected to appear before the Blinkpan periodical court facing a charge of trespassing.

"Police are waiting for his passport to verify whether is he is legally in the country," added Hlathi.

Five people have so far been confirmed dead after the blast on Wednesday.

"Regarding the five people who died, three have been identified as Lesotho nationals and one is a South African," said Hlathi.

The dead were allegedly with a group that went into the mineshaft on Wednesday in a bid to rescue others who had gone underground three days earlier.