Man shot outside school while waiting to fetch pupils

A 50-year-old man was gunned down outside a school in Upper Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday afternoon.

According KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele, the man was waiting to pick up school children outside the school on Friday when he was approached by two unknown armed suspects.

"They fired shots towards him and he sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," said Mbele.

Before fleeing the scene on foot, the men made off with the victim's firearm. A case of murder and robbery is being investigated by Umhlali police.