Pakistani nationals nabbed for murder of missing Limpopo woman

08 February 2019 - 19:52 By Naledi Shange
Precious Magagane who went missing two days before Christmas.
Image: Supplied.

Limpopo police on Friday claimed they had put the lid on the mysterious case of a Burgersfort woman who went missing two days before Christmas in 2018.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said their investigations had uncovered that Precious Magagane had been murdered, allegedly by two Pakistani nationals aged 24 and 28.

Magagane is believed to have been mutilated, with her body parts being discarded in different areas.

The two suspects arrested in connection with Precious Magagane's murder.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

"The sterling detective work by our operatives led to the discovery of the remains believed to be that of the deceased. These dismembered remains were found disposed of at different places in the area along the Burgersfort - Lydenburg road.

"They will be taken to the forensic department for DNA investigations," said Mojapelo.

While police did not immediately clarify the link between Magagane and the two suspects, Mojapelo said her cellphone and a gun were found in a vehicle belonging to the suspects.

"The motive for this gruesome murder in unknown at this stage," he said.

The suspects appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on Friday where they were charged with kidnapping, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

"Both suspects were remanded in custody until February 15 2019 for further police investigations," Mojapelo said.

