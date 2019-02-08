Student protests, Bushiri and Bosasa: Top five stories of the week

From Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, to Bosasa arrests and Bushiri's week in court, here are five stories that dominated headlines.



Sona



President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday, February 7 covering an array of issues and plans for the year.



Employment, housing, education, Eskom, investment and state capture were some of the topics on the agenda.



In his Sona speech Ramaphosa announced that South Africans will head to the polls on May 8. He also revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority will set up a special unit to focus on investigations and prosecutions relating to ongoing inquiries.