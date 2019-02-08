Student protests, Bushiri and Bosasa: Top five stories of the week
From Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, to Bosasa arrests and Bushiri's week in court, here are five stories that dominated headlines.
Sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday, February 7 covering an array of issues and plans for the year.
Employment, housing, education, Eskom, investment and state capture were some of the topics on the agenda.
In his Sona speech Ramaphosa announced that South Africans will head to the polls on May 8. He also revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority will set up a special unit to focus on investigations and prosecutions relating to ongoing inquiries.
Bosasa arrests
Five people, including former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, were arrested and appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in connection to R1.6bn worth of tenders awarded to Bosasa by the department of correctional services.
The five were released on R20,000 bail each on condition that they surrender their passports.
San Souci
A video of a teacher slapping a learner on the face at San Souci Girls' High School in Cape Town went viral, resulting in intervention by the Western Cape department of basic education.
The learner and teacher got into an altercation over a book and a cellphone which led to the teacher slapping the grade 9 pupil.
Both the teacher and the learner have opened cases of assault against each other.
Bushiri
Controversial Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were released on R100,000 bail each on Wednesday after being arrested on charges relating to money laundering and fraud.
Bushiri's supporters gathered outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court as they demanded his release.
He and his wife were arrested in Rustenburg last week.
Student protests
Protests broke out at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Durban University of Technology (DUT) and Wits University this week as students demanded that their financial and accommodation grievances be addressed.
The protests at DUT led to the death of a student, who was shot and killed on Tuesday, February 5.
DUT and UKZN suspended academic activities due to the protests. Students at Wits disrupted lecturers, clashed with campus security and embarked on a hunger strike.