Valhalla teacher on sexual assault charges will stay in jail

The case against a teacher accused of sexually assaulting as many as 23 pupils at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion has been postponed to February 13.

The teacher will remain behind bars after a brief court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher was arrested on Thursday.

The teacher told the court he had no prior convictions or pending cases against him. The state said there were seven counts of sexual assault against the teacher, but police investigations are continuing.