South Africa

Valhalla teacher on sexual assault charges will stay in jail

08 February 2019 - 10:38 By Nico Gous
A teacher at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion, accused of sexually assaulting pupils, appeared in court in Pretoria on Friday.
A teacher at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion, accused of sexually assaulting pupils, appeared in court in Pretoria on Friday.
Image: Web image shared by Amos Khoza

The case against a teacher accused of sexually assaulting as many as 23 pupils at Valhalla Primary School in Centurion has been postponed to February 13.

The teacher will remain behind bars after a brief court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the teacher was arrested on Thursday.

The teacher told the court he had no prior convictions or pending cases against him. The state said there were seven counts of sexual assault against the teacher, but police investigations are continuing.

Valhalla Primary teacher, accused of harassing 23 children, removed from school

The Gauteng education department said it was disturbed by the allegations of sexual assault leveled against an educator at Valhalla Primary School in ...
News
1 day ago

He was removed from the school on Wednesday after the department acted on allegations that pupils had fallen prey to him.

A team of officials from the district, as well as the department’s psycho-social unit, had gone to the school following reports that parents were planning a meeting and had threatened to pull their children out of the school.

This was not just because of the allegations, but because the teacher was still teaching there in spite of them.

Mabona had told TimesLIVE that the matter was first reported to the department at the end of January.

He stressed that the department had a zero-tolerance approach to allegations of sexual misconduct and had, on Wednesday, said that if the allegations were proven to be true, decisive action would be taken against the perpetrator.

READ MORE

Valhalla teacher accused of sexually assaulting pupils arrested

The Valhalla Primary School teacher, accused of sexually assaulting about 23 pupils is behind bars, the Gauteng department of education said on ...
News
14 hours ago

Education department rushes to Valhalla Primary amid sexual assault allegations

Officials on Wednesday rushed to the Valhalla Primary School in Centurion to tend to allegations of pupils being sexually harassed by a teacher.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. In stunning move, Thai king's pop singing sister running in March elections World
  2. Valhalla teacher on sexual assault charges will stay in jail South Africa
  3. Student protests, Bushiri and Bosasa: Top five stories of the week South Africa
  4. From investments to education: Five important quotes from President Cyril ... South Africa
  5. Could you be hours away from being a multimillionaire? News

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X