South Africa

WATCH | From Bosasa to Bushiri: This week's top videos

08 February 2019 - 08:17 By Odwa Mjo
Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri came out in their numbers to support him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

From classroom altercations, Bosasa executive arrests, Pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s devoted supporters and fighting armed robbers, here are five videos of the week.

Teacher vs pupil

A video of a teacher slapping a pupil in the face at Sans Souci Girls’ High School in Cape Town went viral.

Bosasa arrests

Five people, including former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with R1.6bn worth of tenders awarded to the company.

What's up?

A Cape Town magistrate was captured using his cellphone while court was in session.

Shepherd Bushiri

Supporters came out in their numbers as controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria.

Hero mom 

CCTV footage of a mother protecting her family from armed robbers who were trying to gain entry to her home went viral.

